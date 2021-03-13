Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $237,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 93,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,982,000 after purchasing an additional 14,064 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,793,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 72,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $91.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.83 and a 200-day moving average of $83.81. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $91.65.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

