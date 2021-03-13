Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 76.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,272 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 296,673 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 282.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FL stock opened at $56.67 on Thursday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $57.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.17%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FL. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.35.

In other Foot Locker news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,425.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 99,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.94 per share, with a total value of $3,881,344.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 216,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,414,443 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

