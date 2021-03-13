Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 870 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,288,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $991,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 682.8% during the 4th quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on SIVB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $555.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.19.

SIVB opened at $548.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $499.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.31. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $127.39 and a 52-week high of $560.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael S. Zuckert sold 5,575 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.22, for a total transaction of $2,599,176.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,713.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total value of $5,554,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

