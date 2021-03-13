Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab stock opened at $216.97 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of -58.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,741.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.50.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

