eBoost (EBST) One Day Trading Volume Tops $32,599.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 29.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. In the last week, eBoost has traded up 555.6% against the dollar. eBoost has a market capitalization of $20.54 million and $32,599.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.08 or 0.00379510 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000165 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000600 BTC.

About eBoost

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

