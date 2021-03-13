Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, an increase of 86.7% from the February 11th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ebang International in the 4th quarter worth about $4,017,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ebang International by 2,440.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 135,535 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ebang International in the third quarter worth approximately $578,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ebang International in the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ebang International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBON traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.40. 126,264,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,850,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Ebang International has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $14.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.98.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of Bitcoin mining machines and telecommunication products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides application-specific integrated circuit based Bitcoin mining machines; and Bitcoin mining machine accessories, as well as ancillary services to assist its customers operations.

