Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the February 11th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
EFR stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.61. 86,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,900. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $13.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.
About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.