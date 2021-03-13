Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the February 11th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EFR stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.61. 86,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,900. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $13.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 14,531 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 460,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after buying an additional 240,274 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 34,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

