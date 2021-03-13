Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 75.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 33.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 74.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total transaction of $6,496,137.76.

EV stock opened at $73.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Eaton Vance Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $488.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.13 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 29.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

