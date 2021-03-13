Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $22,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 33.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 74.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EV opened at $73.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Eaton Vance Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $488.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.13 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 29.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

In other Eaton Vance news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of Eaton Vance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total transaction of $6,496,137.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

