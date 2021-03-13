Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 383.3% from the February 11th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of EVM opened at $11.43 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $12.05.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0419 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 293,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 577,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,726 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.