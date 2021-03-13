Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 383.3% from the February 11th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of EVM opened at $11.43 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $12.05.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0419 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
