EagleX One Day Volume Hits $5,494.00 (EGX)

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 13th. In the last seven days, EagleX has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar. EagleX has a total market cap of $20,109.81 and $5,494.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EagleX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.16 or 0.00464577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00062765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00048659 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00070283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00081018 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.46 or 0.00533543 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011664 BTC.

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official website is eaglepay.io . EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EagleX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EagleX using one of the exchanges listed above.

