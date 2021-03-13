Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,655 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.24% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,907,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,034,000 after acquiring an additional 178,282 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2,084.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 154,924 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 147,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 115,747 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,352,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 168,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after buying an additional 50,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX opened at $44.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $592.39 million, a P/E ratio of 128.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $56.16.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $2.38. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

