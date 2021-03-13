DZ Bank Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF)

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

OTCMKTS:SYIEF opened at $121.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.63. Symrise has a 52 week low of $74.35 and a 52 week high of $142.20.

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

