Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 23.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of DX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.64. 539,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,465. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.24. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $19.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 155.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti purchased 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,825,173.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 1,635 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $30,002.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,061,482.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,247 shares of company stock worth $219,971 over the last ninety days. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DX shares. Jonestrading upped their target price on Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dynex Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

