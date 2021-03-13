Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,122 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Dynavax Technologies worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,782,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,086 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 29.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 55,324 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,183,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 146,245 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 12.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 1,173.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 175,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 162,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $9.39 on Thursday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.67.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $26,267.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,842.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

