Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 642,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,438 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $27,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DT. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $163,118,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,010,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,678 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,870,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,144 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Dynatrace by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,220,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,172 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Dynatrace by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,516,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,245,000 after purchasing an additional 827,631 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $48,230.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,541,056.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $5,018,288.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,470,696.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 364,379 shares of company stock valued at $16,992,792. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.76.

NYSE:DT opened at $54.11 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $56.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 193.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.75.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.