Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,838,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,995,000 after acquiring an additional 376,158 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4.9% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,064,000 after acquiring an additional 207,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,286 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,474,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 207,081 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $523,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,006.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTO opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.09.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $574.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

