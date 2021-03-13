Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 9,851 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 736,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after buying an additional 220,665 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 0.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 153,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.03. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.12, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $34.43.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Argus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.65.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

