Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $780,000 Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,247 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RUN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,698,000 after acquiring an additional 20,720,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448,011 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $55,189,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,177,661 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,706,000 after acquiring an additional 793,296 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $44,885,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $2,921,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,138.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Bywater sold 263,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $16,779,260.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,241 shares in the company, valued at $22,126,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,269,782 shares of company stock worth $88,245,983 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $55.60 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,390.35 and a beta of 2.32.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RUN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.06.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

