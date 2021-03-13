Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $570,000 Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,075 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 12.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 399,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on PAR. William Blair began coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on PAR Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price target on PAR Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $77.85 on Friday. PAR Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $90.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -47.18 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.