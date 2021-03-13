Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $496,000 Position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.06% of Meredith at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meredith by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meredith by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Meredith by 1.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 68,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Meredith by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 34,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Meredith by 25.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

MDP opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.46. Meredith Co. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $37.50.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $901.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.82 million. Meredith had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 37.46%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meredith Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Meredith from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meredith from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

