Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 8,879 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,879 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 29,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. Robert W. Baird cut Quest Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

NYSE DGX opened at $121.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $134.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,697,673.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Insiders sold 88,518 shares of company stock valued at $10,651,406 over the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.