Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 2,417 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 5,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,730,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 36,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.07. 1,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,925. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.80 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.12.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.87.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

