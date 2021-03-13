Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 63,550 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,290,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,095,000 after acquiring an additional 646,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,279,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,992,000 after acquiring an additional 62,064 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,660,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after acquiring an additional 70,781 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,500,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2,389.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,112,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,776 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of FULT opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $17.48.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

