Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Shares in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 482,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 207,006 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 12,607 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,139,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 68,412 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average is $27.93. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $35.08. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.23.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 604.59%. The business had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

