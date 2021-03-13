Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 7,266 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,160,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 402,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

WPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a $64.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $37.49 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.