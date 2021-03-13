Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,598 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,051,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,521,000 after buying an additional 220,459 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,096,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,756,000 after buying an additional 96,791 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,139,000 after buying an additional 104,731 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,046,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,287,000 after buying an additional 107,560 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 445,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,814,000 after buying an additional 93,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

UMBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

Shares of UMBF opened at $95.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.52. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $95.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.65%.

In other UMB Financial news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $30,794.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Rine sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $81,333.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,231.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,829 shares of company stock worth $2,156,525 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

