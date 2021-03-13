Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $586,000 in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 40,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,203,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,423,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540,802 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,384,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,164,000 after purchasing an additional 494,429 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,235,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,263,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OVV stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,062. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 4.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.80.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

OVV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

