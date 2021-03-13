Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $670,000 Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FORM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in FormFactor by 70.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,354 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in FormFactor by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 140,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FORM. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

In other FormFactor news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FORM traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,641. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.35. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.95 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

