Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $636,000 Stake in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,381 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Forterra were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRTA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Forterra by 219.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Forterra during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forterra during the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Forterra by 10.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 499,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 47,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Forterra by 5.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRTA. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Forterra in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Forterra in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of FRTA stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.43. 10,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,623. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. Forterra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96 and a beta of 2.54.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.31. Forterra had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 26.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Forterra, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

