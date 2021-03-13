Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 76.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,234 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812,530 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,609,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,730 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,020,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,461 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,032,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,479,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,930 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WFC opened at $39.97 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $40.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.96.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

