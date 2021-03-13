Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Cuts Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,634 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Visteon were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Visteon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,595,000 after buying an additional 108,914 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,075,000 after purchasing an additional 35,896 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 17.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 569,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,440,000 after purchasing an additional 86,076 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 47.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,248,000 after purchasing an additional 122,299 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VC shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Visteon stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,856. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.03 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $38.69 and a twelve month high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

