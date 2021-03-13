Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,173 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TowneBank during the first quarter valued at $149,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 11,274 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the third quarter worth $261,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 64.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 36,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average is $21.99. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.17. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $31.87.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.01 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TowneBank will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 37.31%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TOWN. Piper Sandler upgraded TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

