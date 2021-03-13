Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 21,913 Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,320,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $462,994,000 after buying an additional 2,299,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,026,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,886,000 after buying an additional 116,438 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,744,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,378,000 after buying an additional 25,929 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 743,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,717,000 after buying an additional 248,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 595,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after buying an additional 287,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

SKX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 14,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $566,731.12. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 411,148 shares of company stock worth $15,679,436. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

SKX stock opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.09 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $39.38.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

