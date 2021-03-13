Dycom Industries’ (DY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $88.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

DY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Dycom Industries to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dycom Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.86.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $100.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.90 and a beta of 1.62. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $101.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.17.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $3,522,436.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,761,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $4,469,853.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,900 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 11,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

