Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Update

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a decrease of 77.4% from the February 11th total of 271,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of DPG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.78. 193,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,377. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.83. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $14.19.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.