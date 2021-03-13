DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.88-7.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.16.

DTE traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.36. The company had a trading volume of 644,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.10 and a 200-day moving average of $121.42. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of DTE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.57.

In related news, Director David A. Thomas bought 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

