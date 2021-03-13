DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $94.93

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.93 and last traded at $94.93, with a volume of 28409 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.92.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.10 and its 200-day moving average is $82.96. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45 and a beta of 1.03.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and sea-air freight services; standard sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

