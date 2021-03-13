DSM Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,570 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DSM Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.2% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,061.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,030.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,754.83. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price objective (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,083.46, for a total transaction of $145,842.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33 shares in the company, valued at $68,754.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,377 shares of company stock valued at $14,495,463. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.