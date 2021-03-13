DSM Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

DSM Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,676,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 54,418 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 3.9% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $366,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Visa by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $345,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,239 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in Visa by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,811,156,000 after buying an additional 2,842,505 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,799,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Visa by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $856,340,000 after buying an additional 2,042,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Visa by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,786,197,000 after buying an additional 1,975,972 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

V opened at $224.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.40 and a 200 day moving average of $206.11. The company has a market cap of $438.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $228.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,991 shares of company stock valued at $22,641,340. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.