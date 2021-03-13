Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

DS traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.14. 19,905,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442,613. Drive Shack has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

