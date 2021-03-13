Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKAM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKAM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decline of 85.6% from the February 11th total of 194,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,857,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DKAM remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,647,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,379,313. Drinks Americas has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

Get Drinks Americas alerts:

About Drinks Americas

Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. produces, imports, distributes, and markets premium wine and spirits, and alcoholic beverages to beverage wholesalers in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium authentic Mexican beer products under the brand names of Day of the Dead Beer, Mexicali, Rio Bravo, Red Pig, and Chili Beer.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Drinks Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drinks Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.