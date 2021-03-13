Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKAM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKAM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decline of 85.6% from the February 11th total of 194,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,857,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
DKAM remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,647,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,379,313. Drinks Americas has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.
About Drinks Americas
