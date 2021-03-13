Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 32.13% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $39.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -120.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.46. Dril-Quip has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $87.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.78 million. Dril-Quip had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dril-Quip will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Dril-Quip by 3.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 294.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

