Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.49

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$13.49 and last traded at C$13.44, with a volume of 225890 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.57.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.99, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 10.21.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.