Dover (NYSE:DOV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $134.84

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $134.84 and last traded at $134.54, with a volume of 9752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.07.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOV. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Dover by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dover by 1.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dover (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

