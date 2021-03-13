Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,391 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $7,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEI. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 109.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 64.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

DEI traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $33.51. The company had a trading volume of 22,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,328. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

DEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.85.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.