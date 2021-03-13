Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,954 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.14% of Domino’s Pizza worth $21,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $356.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,191. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.22 and a fifty-two week high of $435.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $366.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

DPZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $422.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.22.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

