Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Shares Up 6.7%

Shares of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.76. Approximately 127,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 729,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.74% of Dolphin Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 34.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces marketing video content.

