Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.11.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $108.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.93. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $115.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional raised its position in Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.