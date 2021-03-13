Dodge & Cox Trims Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Dodge & Cox cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth about $337,375,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,239 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,689,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,299,000 after purchasing an additional 249,837 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,077,000 after purchasing an additional 53,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 60.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,370,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,104 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Shares of Corteva stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,705. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average of $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

